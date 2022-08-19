Splash pad still enjoyed by youngsters, despite high water consumption

Despite concerns over high water usage at the Eganville splash pad, youngsters have not seen an interruption in summer fun.

Initially, town officials were considering shutting down the splash pad for a couple of hours a day, but the recreation department says instead they have adjusted the flow of water to the tree, seaweed, and flower features, as well as turned three of the jet features off.

"I have a great sense of relief about the Splash Pad," Mayor Jennifer Murphy said during a council meeting last Tuesday.

With the extreme heat lately, there would likely have been complaints if the splash pad was closed for a few hours day like it had been proposed.

A report from Water and Sewer also showed Manager Daryl Verch had made modifications to the plant.

Now, the town council is considering a recycling system for the splash pad in 2023. The report showed extremely high usage since the pad was turned on. "The public service messaging and reduction in flow has brought awareness to ensure everyone conserves water in the higher use and dryer weather months," the report noted.

However, it became clear the splash pad was having a detrimental effect on the town's water consumption. In July of 2018, the total water usage was 17,247 cubic metres. Compare to this July's total of 25,513 cubic metres, it is clear to see there has been a drastic increase. The report also noted the remaining capacity for the system is approximately 10 per cent during high usage months.

Alternatively, it was compared to homes and restaurants, which use around 20 cubic metres and 175 cubic metres respectively. The splash pad alone uses a total of 952 cubic metres per month, which is the equivalent of running three retirement homes in the township.

The report stated a water recycling system at the splash pad could increase capacity to 3,500 cubic metres which would increase the capacity by at least 40% in the high usage months. Expanding the water and sewer system is something the council have stated they want to pursue. However, if the town were to expand the water system and it happened to go into another municipality, then Eganville would be responsible for the cost of upgrades.

Water and Sewer continue to investigate what caused the high-water usage for a few days. The investigation looked around the township to see if it could have been another issue such as a broken water main, or fire hydrant. Those results were inconclusive.

Town staff are now looking into the cost of a recycling system for the splash pad and will bring it back for deliberation during the 2023 budget session.

- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa