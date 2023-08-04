Sports Trivia Night at Waterfront Park in support of local Special Olympics

The City of Pembroke Parks and Recreation Department says they are excited to announce a thrilling Sports Trivia Night on Thursday, August 17th, from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the beautiful Waterfront Park. Organizers say the event promises an evening of sports enthusiasts and trivia buffs coming together for a good cause.

The Sports Trivia Night aims to raise funds and support the Pembroke and Area Special Olympics, described by the organizers as a commendable organization that promotes the quality, opportunity, and accessibility of sports to individuals with intellectual disabilities. By participating in this event, attendees will contribute to a cause that fosters inclusivity and empowers athletes to showcase their talent and passion for sports.

Teams of 5 can join the Sports Trivia Night for a registration fee of $40. For those looking to include additional players, they can be added to the team for an additional $10 per person. All registered participants will receive delicious sweet treats generously donated by Valley Buns Bakery. Additionally, exciting prizes are awaiting the victorious team.

To secure a team's spot, complete registration by Monday, August 14th, at 4:00 p.m. To register, interested participants can call 613-735-6821, ext. 1501, or email recreation@pembroke.ca. For additional updates and event information, organizers encourage those interested to visit The City of Pembroke's official Facebook page at City of Pembroke or follow them on Instagram @cityofpembroke.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray