iHeartRadio
19°C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

Sports Trivia Night at Waterfront Park in support of local Special Olympics


sports

The City of Pembroke Parks and Recreation Department says they are excited to announce a thrilling Sports Trivia Night on Thursday, August 17th, from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the beautiful Waterfront Park. Organizers say the event promises an evening of sports enthusiasts and trivia buffs coming together for a good cause.

The Sports Trivia Night aims to raise funds and support the Pembroke and Area Special Olympics, described by the organizers as a commendable organization that promotes the quality, opportunity, and accessibility of sports to individuals with intellectual disabilities. By participating in this event, attendees will contribute to a cause that fosters inclusivity and empowers athletes to showcase their talent and passion for sports.

Teams of 5 can join the Sports Trivia Night for a registration fee of $40. For those looking to include additional players, they can be added to the team for an additional $10 per person. All registered participants will receive delicious sweet treats generously donated by Valley Buns Bakery. Additionally, exciting prizes are awaiting the victorious team.

To secure a team's spot, complete registration by Monday, August 14th, at 4:00 p.m. To register, interested participants can call 613-735-6821, ext. 1501, or email recreation@pembroke.ca. For additional updates and event information, organizers encourage those interested to visit The City of Pembroke's official Facebook page at City of Pembroke or follow them on Instagram @cityofpembroke.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

12