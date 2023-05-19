Spring clean-up tips from local Health Unit

When it comes to cleaning up the cottage, garage or shed, the Health Unit for Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark is urging people to be prepared. While cleaning people may find small accumulations of mouse, bird, raccoon, or bat droppings. These droppings may have harmful micro-organisms that are released into the air in the dust as you clean up.

The Health Unit gives some actions to take prior to cleaning:

- Open windows and doors for ventilation for about 30 minutes before your begin cleaning.

- Wear disposable gloves and a face mask to protect from breathing in dust and droppings.

- Wet down areas where droppings have been left with a solution of 1 part bleach to 9 parts water.

- Shovel the wet droppings and dispose of the cleaning cloths into a garbage bag and seal the bag.

- Wash your hands well after you have finished.

Additionally, cleaning up around the yard, including trimming brush, will help reduce tick and mosquito breeding grounds. These pests live close to their breeding sites and can carry diseases. The Health Unit says the following actions will help control these pesky biters:

- Wear protective equipment that will protect you from insect bites and rashes from annoying weeds.

- Remove dead brush and cut down long grass.

- Empty and remove containers that hold stagnant water such as old tires, swimming pool covers, clogged gutters, unused toys or vehicles.

- Mow the grass and trim the ditches regularly. Mowing the ditch helps control the growth of wild parsnip.

- Check yourself for ticks after your work is complete.

The Health Unit says a thorough spring clean-up can help people enjoy outdoor activities all season long by removing conditions that are favourable for unwanted pests that may cause discomfort and disease.

For more information check out the Home Health and Safety section of the Health Unit's website or call 1-800-660-5853 or 613-345-5685. You can also connect with them on Facebook and Twitter @LGLHealthUnit for important public health updates.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray