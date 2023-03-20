Spring is pothole season in Pembroke

Monday, March 20th is the first day of Spring 2023. With warmer temperatures on the way, the City of Pembroke says they are expecting the appearance of potholes throughout the City roads in the coming weeks.

In an effort to help the local Department of Operations, the City is urging local residents to send in reports of all potholes spotted around the City. The reports can be sent directly to the Department of Operations staff so they can quickly continue the maintenance and improvements of local infrastructure and roadways.

The City says residents should fill out their pothole report form online if they runs into a pothole. When filling out the form, it requests the exact location of the pothole, based on the nearest address and intersection along with pictures. The City thanks residents for their patients as repairs are made this Spring season.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray