Spring load restriction implemented on roads in Renfrew County


File photo.

The County of Renfrew says that pursuant to Section 122 of the Highway Traffic Act and applicable Municipal By-Laws, reduced load limits on roads throughout the County of Renfrew will be in effect from Monday, March 20th, 2023 at 12:01 a.m. until Wednesday, May 31st, 2023 at 12:01 a.m., unless otherwise notified.

Specific rules states that vehicle loads will be restricted to 5 tons per axle on the roads where signs have been erected. A list of the County Roads subject to reduced load limits can be viewed on the County Website at https://www.countyofrenfrew.on.ca/en/living-here/construction-updates-and-detours-511.aspx

The County says haulers should contact the appropriate road authority to determine the spring load restrictions on local municipal roads.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

