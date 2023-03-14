St. John Ambulance hosts car seat safety in Brockville
St. John Ambulance will be hosting workshops in Brockville to inform families about safety in car seats. The training session is taking place on March 19th at St. John House on 23 Abbot Street. Organizers say it is an excellent opportunity for families with children to learn about car seats.
The Leeds, Grenville Lanark Branch of St. John Ambulance provides 5 major areas of community support to Brockville and its surrounding communities:
- First Aid and Health and Safety Training
- Medical First Response Services for events
- Therapy Dog Services for long-term care facilities
- Child Safety Seat Services for new parents
- Youth Services supporting youth from ages 12 to 17
Each participant will receive 20 minutes of coaching and instruction. Organizers ask that those in attendance attempt to install their car seat(s) and come with a list of questions about their experience. The cost is free of charge, but donations are welcome.
The workshop starts at 2:00 p.m. and the first hour will be focused on rear-facing seats. The following hour, from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. will focus on forward-facing seats. Advance registration is required, which can be done online at www.sjabrockville.org
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
