St. John Ambulance Week in Brockville
At the May 24, 2022 Council meeting, the Corporation of the City of Brockville proclaimed the week of June 20th to June 26th, 2022 as St. John Ambulance Week in the City of Brockville.
On June 20th, St John Ambulance will proudly raise their flag at Tunnel bay, where it will fly there until June 27th, honouring the 62 years that St. John Ambulance has served the Brockville Community.
Our Medical First Responders (MFR's), Therapy Dogs, and Board members were in attendance.
The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark Branch of St. John Ambulance provides 5 major areas of community support to Brockville and it's surrounding communities, including:
- First aid and health and safety training
- Medical first response services for events
- Therapy dog services for long term care facilities
- Child safety seat services for new parents
- Youth services supporting from ages 12 to 17
St John Ambulance is currently looking for volunteers to help ensure its vision of "enabling Canadians to improve their health, safety, and quality of life by providing training and community service."
For more information, please call 613-342-2974.
-
Laurentian Valley Man facing multiple charges following traffic stopA 35-year-old man from Laurentian Valley is facing several charges after uttering threats to the officer that pulled them over.
-
Pembroke celebrates National Indigenous Peoples Day June 21stThe City of Pembroke will be partnering with Family and Children services of Renfrew County to offer a number of activities to bring awareness to National Indigenous Peoples day this Tuesday. June 21st, 2022.
-
Cornwall CVS students receive hands-on learning with tradesEleven weeks, 11 schools, and nearly 2,000 students later, the hands-on skilled trades tour has come to a close with a final stop at Cornwall Collegiate and Vocational School.
-
PemBARK coming to Pembroke July 2nd & 3rdThe City of Pembroke is partnering with Canine Watersports Canada to host PemBARK, a dock jumping competition and dog party at Riverside Park on Saturday, July 2nd and Sunday July 3rd.
-
City of Pembroke ready to celebrate Canada's 155th birthdayIn person celebrations will be held this year to celebrate Canada's 155th birthday on the Waterfront on July 1st, 2022.
-
38-year-old charged after striking individual with ATVA 38-year-old Prince Edward County man has been charged following a collision where an ATV struck an individual on James Street in Sophiasburgh Ward. One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
-
G1 driver arrested after crashing into local patioOn June 19th, 2022 at approximately 3:00am the Gananoque Police received a report of a collision involving a vehicle which had struck the patio of a local business on King Street East.
-
Police warn of sophisticated spear phishing attacksKingston Police are reminding residents that they can be targets of sophisticated spear phishing attacks, targeted at a single person or department that has information cybercriminals want.
-
One person arrested following disturbing incident in Downtown KingstonOn June 16, 2022 at approximately 5:40 a.m. police received a call from a concerned citizen who indicated that they had witnessed the accused party chasing members of the public while brandishing a knife in the area of Princess Street and Division Street in downtown Kingston.