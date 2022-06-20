St. John Ambulance Week in Brockville

At the May 24, 2022 Council meeting, the Corporation of the City of Brockville proclaimed the week of June 20th to June 26th, 2022 as St. John Ambulance Week in the City of Brockville.

On June 20th, St John Ambulance will proudly raise their flag at Tunnel bay, where it will fly there until June 27th, honouring the 62 years that St. John Ambulance has served the Brockville Community.

Our Medical First Responders (MFR's), Therapy Dogs, and Board members were in attendance.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark Branch of St. John Ambulance provides 5 major areas of community support to Brockville and it's surrounding communities, including:

First aid and health and safety training

Medical first response services for events

Therapy dog services for long term care facilities

Child safety seat services for new parents

Youth services supporting from ages 12 to 17

St John Ambulance is currently looking for volunteers to help ensure its vision of "enabling Canadians to improve their health, safety, and quality of life by providing training and community service."

For more information, please call 613-342-2974.