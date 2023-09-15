St. Lawrence College announced 2023 Premier's Award nominees

St. Lawrence College (SLC) has announced this year's nominees for Colleges Ontario's annual Premier's Awards. The awards recognize outstanding contributions to society from graduates of Ontario colleges. Winners will be announced, and awards will be presented at a gala held in Toronto on November 27th, 2023.

Organizers explain that the Premier's Awards, hosted by Colleges Ontario, celebrates the achievements of Ontario college graduates in the province and throughout the world and recognize graduates in the following seven categories: Apprenticeship, Business, Community Services, Creative Arts and Design, Health Sciences, Recent Graduate, Technology.

"Every year we're tasked with choosing just seven incredible alumni to put forward for these awards - and it's certainly not easy!" said Elizabeth Gorman, SLC's Director of Development and Alumni Relations. "With the talent of our alumni and the breadth of their achievements, it's an honour to be part of this recognition of the impact of Ontario college grads."

"Our graduates are simply amazing, and we know they go on to make a difference in the world," said Glenn Vollebregt, SLC President and CEO. "The strength of our programs is evident when looking at this incredible group of nominees and the Premier's Awards are a chance to showcase their contributions in their fields."

The nominees from SLC:

- Natalia Hanson, Veterinary Assistant, 2010, Technology: Community Services

- Grant Courville, Microcomputer Engineering Technology, 1986: Technology

- Ucheoma Udoha, Health Care Administration, 2022: Recent Graduate

- Brenda Andress, Municipal Administration, 1991: Business

- Saifullah Sanaye, Automotive Service Technician Level I, 2, 3 (2007, 2008, 2009): Apprenticeship

- Amber Hultink, Paramedic, 2008: Health Sciences

- Tim Warnock, Graphic Design Production, 1994: Creative Arts and Design

