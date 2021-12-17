St. Lawrence College announces adjustments to start of winter semester

With the increase of COVID-19 cases in the region, St. Lawrence College has announced it will be adjusting how courses are delivered for the first few weeks of the winter semester.

Courses will be delivered via "alternative delivery", except for practical labs and workshops.

Libraries, cafeterias, study rooms, and public areas will remain accessible to students under public health guidelines, but the college will remain closed to the general public.

St.Lawrence College says it plans to "gradually transition from alternative delivery to increased in-person learning" as the winter semester continues.