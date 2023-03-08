St. Lawrence College announces flexible courses for IENs

St. Lawrence College (SLC) says that it will be offering internationally educated nurses (IENs) the opportunity to upgrade their credentials while continuing to work. The new pathways will aim to bolster the province's healthcare workforce by allowing more nurses to get training to help them advance further in their careers. Courses, labs, and clinical opportunities will be offered on all three of SLC's campuses in Kingston, Brockville, and Cornwall.

The college explains that the IEN Competency Upgrade Pathway, which began this past February, provides tuition-free upgrading courses for IENs who want to qualify as registered practical nurses (RPNs) and registered nurses (RNs) in Ontario. The courses offered to address specific educational needs and provide an efficient path toward meeting the College of Nurses of Ontario's (CNO) requirements and are funded through the Ontario government's Nursing Program Transformation in Ontario's Colleges initiative. The courses are specifically designed to offer flexible study options for working IENs.

Eligible IENs will need to meet some criteria, such as proof of Canadian citizenship, permanent resident status, or authorization under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act. To be eligible they will also need a letter from the CNO containing the results of educational assessments and the additional education they need.

"We're grateful to be able to offer credential upgrading at a time of critical need in our communities for more nursing professionals to be working in our hospitals," said Glenn Vollebregt, SLC President and CEO. "SLC is highly regarded for educating healthcare professionals, and this is one more way we can be a part of the long-term solution to filling a workforce need."

SLC will also offer new upgrading courses for personal support workers (PSWs) who are interested in becoming registered practical nurses. Students who successfully complete the PSW-to-practical-nursing pathway will be eligible to fast-track into a practical nursing program at the college.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray