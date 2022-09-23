St. Lawrence College announces nominees for Premier's Awards for 2022

St. Lawrence College (SLC) has announced this year's nominees for Colleges Ontario's annual Premier's Awards. The awards recognize outstanding contributions to society from graduates of Ontario colleges.

The awards will be hosted by Colleges Ontario, and celebrate the achievements of college alumni in the province and throughout the world. The categories include apprenticeship, business, community services, creative arts and design, health sciences, recent graduates, and technology.

"It's not an easy task to choose just seven of our alumni to nominate for these awards," said Elizabeth Gorman, SLC's Director of Development and Alumni Relations. "Every year, it's amazing to see the unique paths our alumni take after graduating from SLC. We are so proud of this year's nominees and their diverse achievements."

"We know so many of our graduates go on to make a difference in the world, and the Premier's Awards are a chance to showcase their contributions in their fields," said Glenn Vollebregt, SLC President, and CEO. "It's never been a better time to be a college student, and the strength of our programs is evident when looking at this incredible group of nominees."

The nominees from SLC are:

Justin Tse - Chef and Owner at Justin Tse Private Dining and Events, Cook Advanced- Apprenticeship, 2010, Culinary Management, 2010

Luc Chénier - Chief Executive Officer, Kyiv Post Media; Founder and CEO, Plan C, Graphic Design, 1994

Randy Thompson - Vice President, Business Development, LivingWorks, Behavioural Science Technician, 1987

Greg Carruthers - Artistic Producer/Founder, EveryBODY on Stage; Choreographer, The Grand Theatre, London Ontario, Music Theatre Performance, 2011

Ginette Ferguson - Vice President, Clinical Programs and Chief Nursing Executive, Hawkesbury & District General Hospital, Nursing, 1990

Brian Shelley - Operations Manager, Co-Owner, The Lure Lab Co-Owner, General Brock's, Commissary/K-Town Cups, Mechanical Technician, 2021

Rosanna Baggs - Senior Project Manager, Morrison Hershfield; President, The Ontario Association of Engineering Technicians and Technologists (OACETT) Civil Engineering Technology, 2011, Business Administration - Human Resources, 2006

Winners will be announced, and awards will be presented at a gala held in Toronto on November 28, 2022.

- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa