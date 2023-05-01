St. Lawrence College celebrates 50 years of nursing excellence

50 years after St. Lawrence College opened its doors to the first nursing students in 1973, nursing alumni and community members are invited to celebrate the past and get a glimpse into the future of nursing excellence at SLC.

The first celebration was held on Saturday, April 29th at the College's Kingston campus, however, those interested can still join SLC in celebrating 50 years of Nursing excellence on the following dates between 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.:

- SLC Brockville Campus: Saturday, May 6th

- SLC Cornwall Campus: Saturday, May 13th



Attendees can connect with fellow nursing alums, tour SLC's gold-standard healthcare simulation labs, enjoy refreshments, and see 50 years of nursing through a photo retrospective.

To learn more check out slcalumni.ca/nursing50

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray