St. Lawrence College confirms in-person winter program delivery

St. Lawrence College has confirmed that when classes begin in January, eighty percent of its programs will have an in-person, on-campus component.

“Our intent was to increase activity and programming on campus this school year, and based on updates from the Ontario government, we may proceed and expand capacity in terms of how many students, employees, and visitors can be on campus or in an SLC facility at any one time,” said Glenn Vollebregt, St. Lawrence College President and CEO.



Anyone going to an SLC campus must be fully vaccinated or have an approved exemption and negative rapid antigen test result from within 72 hours of coming to campus. Public health requirements like masking and active screening at specific campus entry points will remain.