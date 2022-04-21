St. Lawrence College extending mask mandate; dropping other COVID-19 protocols effective May 1

St. Lawrence College has announced it will be extending its mask mandate while also dropping its other COVID-19 protocols on May 1.

In a release, SLC says masks will continue to be worn by anyone accessing college campuses or facilities until further notice.

Other COVID-19 protocols, including controlled entrances and showing proof of vaccination upon entry, will be dropped effective May 1.

"Our students and our college community have been incredible during the pandemic, in the respect and care they have shown for our shared health." said SLC President and CEO Glenn Vollebregt in the release.

"This short-term extension of our mask mandate will help ensure our spring semester starts with as little disruption as possible as we are welcoming more students back to in-person learning and our campuses are returning to pre-pandemic levels of activity."

According to the college, they say they will review whether masks will be required past the end of May in "a few weeks."

Masks will be available at the campus' security offices if anyone coming on campus needs one.