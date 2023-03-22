St. Lawrence College give culinary instruction via virtual reality

St. Lawrence College (SLC) says they are proud to be among several Ontario colleges chosen to represent advances in culinary education innovation at College Day at Queen's Park in Toronto.

The College Day showcase took place on March 21st, 2023 and is an opportunity for students and college faculty to demonstrate their culinary and hospitality expertise to MPPs, college presidents, and community leaders. This year's College Day specifically looked to highlight new techniques, technologies, or innovations within the culinary industry.

SLC Chef Professors Richard Hendy, Leslie Lacey, and students from the Culinary Management and Advanced Cook Apprenticeship programs showcased the innovative use of virtual reality (VR) to teach food preparation, inspection of a food establishment, and venue staging for hospitality. SLC's display also included delicious samples made by the students of Strawberry and Mango Pâté de Fruit for visitors to take home with them.

"I'm so proud of our team going to Queen's Park on College Day to represent the best of our Culinary programs and their innovative approach to teaching," said Glenn Vollebregt, SLC President and CEO. "Colleges prepare students for in-demand careers and the ever-changing, high-tech world they'll be living and working in. Innovations like using Virtual Reality to teach is another example of the practical education we give our students and of the incredible skill set they graduate with."

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray