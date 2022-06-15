St. Lawrence College holding in-person convocation ceremonies at Leon's Centre

St Lawrence College's Kingston campus says it will be holding in-person convocation ceremonies at the Leon's Centre this week.

Three ceremonies will take place. One will be on Thursday at 6 p.m. Two will be on Friday, one at 10 a.m, and one at 3 p.m.

The Thursday ceremony will be for students graduating from programs in the School of Business and Community Services.

Johnryl Chu, a graduate from the Health Care Administration, will be the Valedictorian.

The 10 a.m. ceremony on Friday will be for students graduating from programs in the schools of Allied Health, Arts, Media and Design, Interdisciplinary Studies and Pathways, and Nursing.

Jorden Isbell, a graduate from Community Integration through Co-operative Education, will be the Valedictorian.

The 3 p.m. ceremony will be for students graduating from Applied Science and Computing and Skilled Trades.

Parmeet Singh Thind, a graduate from the Computer Systems Technician program, is the Valedictorian for that ceremony.

Two honorary diplomas will be awarded at the convocations. At the Thursday ceremony, Linda Ann Daly will receive the honorary diploma. She is cited as a longtime community advocate, supporter, and philantropist.

At the Friday morning ceremony, Senior Director of the Laboratory Medicine Program at the University Health Network, Christine Bruce, will receive a honorary diploma.

A livestream of the Convocation ceremonies can be found at St. Lawrence College's website.

