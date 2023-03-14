St. Lawrence College hosts 11th Building Behavioural Solutions Conference

The A. Britton Smith Centre for Behavioural Studies at St. Lawrence College (SLC) will be hosting the 11th annual Building Behavioural Solutions Conference on April 14th, 2023, on SLC's Kingston campus. The event runs from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the College's conference centre located at 100 Portsmouth Avenue. The conference will bring together clinicians, professionals, and students in the fields of Applied Behaviour Analysis, mental health and counselling, education, organizational behaviour management, and other applicable fields to explore the broader application of behaviour science.

The keynote speaker will be Merrill Winston, Ph.D., BCBA-D, a Board-Certified Behaviour Analyst who has worked in the field of Developmental Disabilities for over 35 years.?Merrill's areas of interest are crisis prevention and intervention, psychotropic medication usage with special populations, and the development and implementation of training programs designed to increase the skill levels of parents, professionals, teachers, and direct-care staff.

"We've missed opportunities the Building Behavioural Solutions Conference provides for face-to-face connection with professionals in our community, in-person learning, and the exploration of future collaborations and are really looking forward to seeing our colleagues in April," said Mike Williams, Manager, A. Britton Smith Centre for Behavioural Studies.

Registration for the conference is open until Friday, April 7th at 11:00 p.m.

