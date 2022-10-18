St. Lawrence College hosts community event on Pandemic Preparedness

St.Lawrence College is inviting members of the Kingston campus community and the general public to join a conversation around "Pandemic Preparedness". With the goal of discussing the lessons learned and notes for "next time" that have been formed from navigating COVID-19. Attendees will explore the human side of a pandemic, in terms of what was experienced together, as a community.

The event takes place on Wednesday, October 19th starting at 4:30 p.m. and ending at 6:00 p.m. at the Large Venue Centre, St. Lawrence College's Kingston campus (100 Portsmouth Avenue).

Students, employees, and community partners are invited to hear from experts on the impact COVID had on operations and plans, along with any subsequent shifts in approach, then to discuss and share insight on considerations now being made for the future. Guests in attendance include the following:

- Dr. Gerald Evans - Chair of the Division of Infectious Diseases, Professor in the Departments of Medicine, Biomedical & Molecular Sciences, and Pathology & Molecular Medicine at Queen's University

- Bhavana Varma - President and CEO, United Way of Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington

- Dr. Barb LeBlanc - Dean, Health and Wellness, St. Lawrence College

- Moderator - Glenn Vollebregt, President and CEO, St. Lawrence College

This is a free community event open to the public, however, space is limited, and attendees are asked to register ahead of time. Light refreshments will also be served.

The SLC Community Connection Series reflects the College's commitment to engaging with the community while helping advance topics that are relevant to our students and our partners. SLC says they aim to collaborate on solutions while fostering relationships that help build thriving communities on and off our campuses in Eastern Ontario.

