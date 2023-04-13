St. Lawrence College hosts open house at Brockville campus
St. Lawrence College (SLC) will be holding its annual Spring Open House event on Saturday, April 15th at its Brockville campus from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
"Open House is a terrific chance for anyone wondering what college offers. Whether you are a student or someone considering upskilling, coming to Open House will let you see the facilities, people, and services available to all our students," says Glenn Vollebregt, SLC President and CEO. "There's never been a better time to be an Ontario college student - our programs are practical and reflect real-world business and industry settings and expectations. Our graduates are equipped to succeed when they begin their careers, and they start creating connections right from the first day that they join us."
St. Lawrence College says those who attend the open house can expect the following:
- Live program demos
- Campus and Residence tours
- Financial aid advisors
- Prizes and games
- Faculty-led program sessions
- Services fair
Attendees may also visit program sessions and service workshops and participate in various interactive demonstrations. SLC says program sessions are scheduled to being at 9:30 a.m.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
