St. Lawrence College launches 3 new full-time programs

St. Lawrence College (SLC) is launching three new full-time programs and a micro-credentials, designed to meet the needs of the industry, our communities, workers who want to upskill, and life-long learners. The college hopes to offer relevant and accessible skills training that are currently aligned with economy needs.

The three additions are:

Food safety and security techniques This is a one year Ontario College Certificate progam offered on the Kingston Campus. The course is taught by a multidisciplinary team, allowing students to gauge an understanding of all segments of the supply chain from farm to table.

Computer programming A two year Ontario College Diploma program which is offered on the Cornwall Campus. Students have the opportunity to learn basic programming, problem-solving, software design, programming languages and more.

Cybersecurity This is a one year Ontario College Graduate Certificate offered on the Kingston Campus. The course will teach skills needed to protect an organization's computers, servers, networks, and applications from breaches and unauthorized access.



SLC is also beginning to offer smaller, "micro credentials," which offer competency-based training opportunities that focus on in-demand workplace skills. SLC says students can take this courses individually or they can be stacked to build larger certificates.

New offerings in this sector include:

Cybersecurity Mitigating risks, indentifying scams, scam prevention and reporting

Distribution systems Transportation, logistics, feet optimization, fulfilment, inventory

Hospitality and tourism Culinary basics, housekeeping, fundamentals, customer service, post COVID-19 standards, Tourism Ambassador

Machine operator/tester Working with steel, machine tool safety, heat treat, milling, welding

Health information management Clinical terminology, coding, classification and abstracting, digital health leadership

Quality assurance and compliance Documentation, implementation, marine emergency duties



“Flexible, fast, and practical training that equips folks for in-demand careers is a hallmark of an SLC education and these latest offerings reflect how we are staying current with our course offerings while continuing to equip graduates to succeed," said SLC President and CEO Glenn Vollebregt.

SLC says the new programs represent how they are responding to the needs of employers, the economy, and the various communities of learners.