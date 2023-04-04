St. Lawrence College offering personal support worker to practical nurse courses

Beginning April 1st, 2023, St. Lawrence College (SLC) along with all of Ontario's 24 colleges, began offering a new pathway for Personal Support Workers (PSWs) who wish to qualify to practice in Ontario as a Registered Practical Nurse (RPN). Upon successfully completing six pathway courses, PSWs will be eligible for advanced entry into SLC's Practical Nursing (PN) Program.

St. Lawrence College explains that all six courses are offered online, asynchronously on a monthly basis, and are designed to offer flexible study options for working PSWs. Graduates of approved PN programs are eligible to apply to the College of Nurses of Ontario to write the registration exam to practice in Ontario as an RPN.

The PSW to PN pathway courses are available to PSWs who:

- Have Canadian citizenship or Canadian permanent resident status or appropriate authorization under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act (Canada).

- Graduated with a 65 percent cumulative average from a PSW program in Ontario that meets the Ontario Ministry of Colleges and Universities program standards.

- Have worked as a PSW in Ontario within the past five years on at least a part-time or casual basis.

"This credential upgrading opportunity will help to train more working nursing professionals at a time of critical need in our region, and across the province," said Glenn Vollebregt, SLC President and CEO. "SLC has a long history of educating healthcare professionals, and to help someone expand their education and experience to advance their career is what college education is all about."

