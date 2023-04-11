St. Lawrence College's Music Theatre and Performance program is inviting the community to experience the energy of live theatrical performances at their upcoming production of The Rocky Horror Show.

St. Lawrence College's production of Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show will be on stage at the Brockville Arts Centre for four performances from April 14th to 16th, 2023.

In this cult classic, sweethearts Brad and Janet, stuck with a flat tire during a storm, discover the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter. As their innocence is lost, Brad and Janet meet a houseful of wild characters, including a rocking biker and a creepy butler. Through elaborate dances and rock songs, Frank-N-Furter unveils his latest creation: a muscular man named "Rocky."

On Brockville's MOVE 104.9, cast member Mia Leone talked about her role as Riff Raff saying "He is basically a cooky little characterhe is the right-hand man and servant to Frank-N-Furter." Adding enthusiastically that her character is "a fun little guy!"

While fellow cast member, Powell Nobert took the chance to talk about playing the iconic role of Frank-N-Furter, describing the character as "the Queen of the Frankenstein place. He pulls all the string and is the menace behind Brad and Janet's journey."

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 14th, then two shows on Saturday, April 15th at 4:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m., and finally the last performance is Sunday, April 16th at 2:00 p.m. Tickets for the shows are available online from the Brockville Arts Centre box office.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray