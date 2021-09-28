St. Lawrence College publishes report from Belonging + Equity, Diversity, Inclusion Task Force

St. Lawrence College has published a report from its Belonging + Equity, Diversity, Inclusion Task Force.

In it is recommendations that the college says will be a guide for them moving forward.

Seven recommendations were made in the report. They are listed as the following:

1. Nurture a deep diverse talent pool

2. Attract and retain an enriching and diverse student body

3. Build and Sustain EDI Vision, Leadership, and Communication Capacity

4. Foster EDI Excellence and Innovation in Teaching, Learning, and Research

5. Sustain an Equitable, Diverse, and Inclusive Campus Culture and Climate

6. Honour Indigenous Ways of Knowing and Being

7. Commit to establishing a five-year EDI Charter and Work Plan



The college says it will implement those recommendations by searching for a Director of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion, putting in a framework and nurturing "a culture of belonging", and putting in communication channels.

The full report can be found on the college's website.