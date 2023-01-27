iHeartRadio
St. Lawrence College students score above average in Annual Survey


One hundred percent of employers of St. Lawrence College (SLC) graduates say they are satisfied or very satisfied with their hires, scoring well above the provincial rate of 88.9 percent, according to the annual Key Performance Indicator (KPI) survey released on January 25th, 2023. The KPI survey results reflect the experience of students who graduated in the 2020-2021 academic year.

St. Lawrence College students also scored well above the provincial average in the other KPIs. 91.1 percent of St. Lawrence College graduates were working within six months of graduation. Provincially the Graduate Employment Rate was 83.4 percent. While 79 percent of St. Lawrence College graduates were satisfied or very satisfied with the quality of their education. Once again provincially, the Graduate Satisfaction Rate was lower at 75.4 percent. 

"SLC consistently scores above the provincial average in the KPIs," said Glenn Vollebregt, SLC President and CEO. "Our 100 percent Employer Satisfaction Rate shows how we fill the need for qualified, highly skilled graduates for in-demand careers and reflects the tremendous work done by our faculty and staff."  

"These results truly demonstrate the incredible calibre of college students in Ontario, and the important role they fill in meeting the workforce needs of provincial employers and industry. If you haven't met or recruited an Ontario college graduate, I encourage you to get connected and see how their skills and talents will help your business or organization," Vollebregt added. 

Provincial KPIs are gathered annually by two independent research firms for the colleges and for the Ministry of Colleges and Universities. To see the complete KPI results visit www.collegesontario.org.  

  • opp

    18-year-old arrested in Eganville homicide

    The investigation is ongoing into a homicide that took place in the Township of Bonnechere Valley. However, an 18-year-old from Laurentian Valley Township has been located and arrested for second-degree murder following the incident on January 25th.
  • CKTB - NEWS - Canadian Armed Forces

    Notice of military training surrounding Algonquin Park

    The Royal Canadian Dragoons will be conducting military training on snowmobile trails around Algonquin Park and surrounding areas between February 1st and 5th. Members of the public are being informed they may see uniformed personnel patrolling during that time.
  • CKTB - NEWS - Ice skating

    Full week of activities announced for Pembroke's SnoSpree

    Hosted by local businesses and organizations, the City of Pembroke has announced a variety of fun winter activities for their SnoSpree. Starting Wednesday, February 1st, 2023 and ending Sunday, February 4th, 2023 residents can join in on events from family skates to the ice fishing derby.
  • CSCUmontaguepic

    Drugs and cash seized executing warrant in Montague, Twsp.

    OPP officers seized over 20 grams of suspected crack cocaine, over 30 suspected methamphetamine pills, numerous prescription pills and over $800 in cash executing a search warrant at a residence in the Township of Montague.
  • emails

    Kingston Police warn residents of blank image phishing scam

    A new phishing scam involving a blank image is concerning Kingston Police. In response, they have released some helpful tips for residents to stay safe from cybercriminals looking to commit similar scams.
  • Kington police cruiser

    Arrest made following sexual assault in Kingston's North End

    A 58-year-old has been arrested and charged after a sexual assault that occurred in the area of John Counter Boulevard and Montreal Street on January 19th, 2023. The accused is now facing charges of sexual assault and breaching his long-term supervision order.
  • Snow

    Significant Weather Event declared in Renfrew County

    The County of Renfrew has announced a Significant Weather Event for the area, in response to Environment Canada's alert for a snowfall warning, the weather will likely impact travel and services throughout the municipality.
  • metro

    Metro Arnprior donates 10K to local Food Bank

    With funds raised through METRO inc.'s first company-wide campaign, called Healthy Together, the local grocery store has made a donation of $10,000 to the Arnprior and District Food Bank to help in their fight against food insecurity.
  • (Brockville Museum)

    New art exhibit displays portraits from 1850s at Brockville Museum

    Portraits painted in 1850's Brockville will be on display at the Brockville Museum in a new art exhibit. The artist, Frederick William Lock spent time in Brockville painting the city's most prominent citizens with his unique technique of using pastels on dark paper.
