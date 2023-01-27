St. Lawrence College students score above average in Annual Survey

One hundred percent of employers of St. Lawrence College (SLC) graduates say they are satisfied or very satisfied with their hires, scoring well above the provincial rate of 88.9 percent, according to the annual Key Performance Indicator (KPI) survey released on January 25th, 2023. The KPI survey results reflect the experience of students who graduated in the 2020-2021 academic year.

St. Lawrence College students also scored well above the provincial average in the other KPIs. 91.1 percent of St. Lawrence College graduates were working within six months of graduation. Provincially the Graduate Employment Rate was 83.4 percent. While 79 percent of St. Lawrence College graduates were satisfied or very satisfied with the quality of their education. Once again provincially, the Graduate Satisfaction Rate was lower at 75.4 percent.

"SLC consistently scores above the provincial average in the KPIs," said Glenn Vollebregt, SLC President and CEO. "Our 100 percent Employer Satisfaction Rate shows how we fill the need for qualified, highly skilled graduates for in-demand careers and reflects the tremendous work done by our faculty and staff."

"These results truly demonstrate the incredible calibre of college students in Ontario, and the important role they fill in meeting the workforce needs of provincial employers and industry. If you haven't met or recruited an Ontario college graduate, I encourage you to get connected and see how their skills and talents will help your business or organization," Vollebregt added.

Provincial KPIs are gathered annually by two independent research firms for the colleges and for the Ministry of Colleges and Universities. To see the complete KPI results visit www.collegesontario.org.

