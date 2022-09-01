St. Lawrence college to hold in-person orientation

For the first time in two years, St. Lawrence College will hold Day 1 orientation in person.

Activities get underway at 9:30 A-M Tuesday, On all 3 campuses.

Brockville Campus will be hosting an afternoon of free lunch, escape rooms, bubble soccer, scavenger hunts, volleyball, and more!

Students will also have the opportunity to tour the campus and meet and greet their professors in the morning.

Anyone parting in events should arrive at the front entrance & follow the signs.

-With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink