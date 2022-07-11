St. Lawrence Shakespeare Festival launches season

The romantic comedy Twelfth Night opened the St. Lawrence Shakespeare Festival's 20th anniversary season on July 9th, overlooking Prescott's scenic waterfront.

“I'm looking forward to this wonderful company of actors, full of familiar faces, once more stepping out onto the Kinsmen Amphitheatre stage and presenting the timeless story of Twelfth Night that is a tale for all ages … for the ages,” said Festival Artistic Director Richard Sheridan Willis.

The season opener featured many favourite actors that returned to the festival stage, including Quincy Armorer, former artistic director Ian Farthing, Mellisa Morris, and more.

“It’s wonderful to be back rehearsing and making theatre again,” said Sheridan Willis, adding the return of live outdoor performances here is even more special with it being the 20th anniversary of Shakespeare in Prescott.

This season the festival is keeping members of the audience safe in their own bubbles, with a social distancing buffer of 2 feet on either side of the groups. The festival is working with public health as well, to ensure a safe experience for every attendee.

Tickets are $33 + HST for adults and $23 + HST for students. Monday performances are $28 + HST. Children 14 and under are free when accompanied by an adult.

Tickets can be purchased through the website at www.stlawrenceshakespeare.ca