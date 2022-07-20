St. Lawrence Shakespeare Festival's history comes alive with new book

A new commemorative book - Such Stuff as Dreams are Made On - 20 Years of the St. Lawrence Shakespeare Festival - is on sale now, with a special launch happening this Saturday, July 23rd at 4 p.m. at the Kinsmen Amphitheatre.

The book captures the theatre's creation and rise to fame in Prescott. The story is told through the heartfelt voices of actors, artistic directors, volunteers, supporters, and festival lovers.

“I’m just so thrilled it is complete and ready to go into the hands of festival fans,” said long-time supporter Judie Martin, who along with her husband, Peter, and former artistic director Ian Farthing, compiled and wrote segments of the book.

Farthing was the festival's artistic director from 2006-2014. During his tenure, he was pivotal in growing audiences and attracting big talent from Ottawa and later the Stratford and Shaw Festivals. "The stories that are in this book are so fun and readable," said Farthing.

“It’s been a true labour of love,” Martin said, adding the festival’s story needs to be told and when better than in its 20th year. “I believe the St. Lawrence Shakespeare Festival (SLSF) has a significant place in the town’s history and that it is worth celebrating."

Martin and Farthing started working on the book earlier this year, and while it seemed an impossible task to complete for the summer, they had tremendous help from past performers and the board. Dozens said they would be delighted to contribute their memories to the piece.

Martin interviewed the festival's founder, Deborah Smith, and wrote an entire chapter on how it all began. All artistic directors have contributed their stories too. A total of 30 individuals involved over the last 20 years with the festival added their memories.

“The St. Lawrence Shakespeare Festival has brought the community together,” said Martin. “I love what it does for our area in the summer. The actors come to town and life changes up a bit. It’s magical, actors have told us they’ve received the best welcome in the world in Prescott.”

The book features all of their stories, photographs, season posters, and the list of all the cast members over the years. The cost is $20.00 with all proceeds going back into the festival.

Saturday's Event

When: Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 4:00 p.m.

Venue: Kinsmen Amphiteatre on the Prescott waterfront

Program

4 p.m. Public book launch. Welcome and introduction to the panel: founding artistic director Deborah Smith, former artistic director Ian Farthing, and present artistic director Richard Sheridan Willis. Hosting the panel discussion is Craig Walker, professor at DAN School of Drama and Music, Queen's University. Craig is also a long-time director and actor with SLSF.

5-5:30 p.m. Book signing and sales

Books will be available for pick up on or after July 25 at the box office located at 206 King Street West, Prescott, or at the Amphitheatre Box Office prior to any performance.

Learn more by visiting http://www.stlawrenceshakespeare.ca