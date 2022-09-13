Stabbing at Kingston Centre results in lengthy stand-off with Kingston Police

Kingston Police have provided an update on an assault that took place at the Kingston Centre. On September 8, 2022, at approximately 12:45 p.m. the Kingston Police responded to a report of an assault with a weapon that occurred on a Kingston Transit bus in the area of the Kingston Center. The suspect boarded the bus in the area of Hillendale Ave at Princess St. After boarding, the accused got into a verbal altercation with another individual on the bus. The altercation turned violent and resulted in the accused stabbing the other individual.

The bus was stopped at the Kingston Center terminal where the accused fled the scene on foot. The 40-year-old victim was then transported to the hospital where they received treatment for a stab wound to their abdomen. The victim is currently in stable condition.

The accused who was identified by police as 55-year-old Barry Scott Wood was located at approximately 2:30 p.m. inside their apartment located at the corner of Portsmouth Avenue and Princess Street.

After Wood refused to exit their apartment, police began negotiations with the accused in an attempt to resolve the incident peacefully. During the course of the negotiations, the accused fired a shot from a high-powered rifle at the officers which resulted in one officer being struck by shrapnel. The officer was transported by Frontenac Paramedics to the hospital where they received treatment and were later released.

After several more hours of negotiations Wood peacefully surrendered to police and was taken into custody around 5:00 p.m. The accused was transported to Kingston Police headquarters and held for a bail hearing. The accused was remanded into custody and scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Wood was then charged with multiple charges including the following offenses:

- Aggravated assault (2 Counts)

- Possession of a dangerous weapon

- Assault with a weapon

- Careless use of a firearm

- Point firearm

- Possession of a weapon for the purpose of committing an offense

- Possession of a firearm without holding a license

- Discharging a firearm with the intent to wound or endanger life

The Kingston Police wish to thank members of the Ontario Provincial Police, Frontenac Paramedics, Victim Services of Kingston and Frontenac as well as Kingston Transit for their assistance in this matter. The Kingston Police also wish to thank the public for their patience and understanding during this incident.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray