Stacy G. Kelly appointed Executive Director of CFKA

Stacy G. Kelly has been appointed to the role of Executive Director for the Community Foundation for Kingston and Area.

Kelly comes as an experienced leader in fund development and community relations. He's worked for more than 20 years in philanthropy and community development.

Kelly brings a strong knowledge of the local community, with 10 years of experience working at Queen's University prior to his move to Toronto. Graduating in 1996 with an Honours BA in Philosophy, which he later supplemented with graduate studies in education.

Stacy has been recognized with distinguished honours including the Herbert J. Hamilton Volunteer Service Award from the Queen’s University Alumni Association in 2019, and the Ontario Volunteer Service Award, Ministry of Citizenship and Immigration, 2017.

One secret of his success is a strong belief in the ability of philanthropy to bring about social change together with his thorough understanding of the art and practice of fund development, marketing, and communications in fast-moving environments. Before and during the pandemic he demonstrated a strong ability to adapt to his environment, to shift strategy, focus and emphasis to best achieve organizational goals.

Over the last decade, the foundation has grown significantly under the leadership of Kelly's predecessor. The foundation's funds almost tripled, with annual donations reliably growing to over $1M per year. The impact of the foundation's granting increased, not only in total annual dollars granted but also in diversity and strategic impact.