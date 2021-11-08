iHeartRadio
Staff member assaulted inside Collins Bay Institution

(File photo)


A Collins Bay staff member was assaulted last week inside the multi-level federal institution and then evaluated at an outside hospital.

The assailant has been identified and the OPP Penitentiary Squad is currently investigating the attack.

The Correctional Service of Canada are also looking into what led to the attack and continue to work with the police.

 

