Staff member, two students, test positive for COVID-19 at Our Lady Seat of Wisdom College

Our Lady Seat of Wisdom College in Barry's Bay has announced a staff member and two students have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement posted to their website, the college says it was made aware the students had spread the virus among members of the "broader SWC community" while visiting Barry's Bay before the students ultimately tested postive for the virus.

The school says only an online course remains in session.

Our Lady Seat of Wisdom College says it is working with the Renfrew County and District Health Unit to ensure the staff member and close contacts to the staff member are followin instructions laid out by the health unit.

