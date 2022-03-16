Staff seize contraband items at Collins Bay

Thanks to the vigilance of staff members, two packages containing contraband and unauthorized items were seized at Collins Bay Institution, a federal multi-level security institution.

The seized items included 466 grams of tobacco, 369 grams of marijuana, 53 grams of shatter (cannabis concentrate), drug paraphernalia, as well as cell phones and accessories.

In a news release, Correctional Service Canada says it uses a multitude of tools to prevent drugs from entering its facilities, including ION scanners and detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates, and visitors.

Although the CSC has measures in place to prevent this sort of thing from entering its institutions, they still have incidents like this. They aim to provide a safe and secure environment for everyone, including a partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband or unauthorized into correctional institutions.

CSC has set up a telephone tip line for all federal institutions so that it may receive additional information about activitiesrelating to security at CSC institutions. These activities may be related to drug use or trafficking that may threaten the safetyand security of visitors, inmates, and staff members working at CSC institutions.

The toll-free number, 1-866-780-3784, helps ensure that the information shared is protected and that callers remainanonymous.