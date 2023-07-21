Starter Company Plus celebrates Spring grads, opens Autumn intake

The Starter Company Plus program, delivered by Enterprise Renfrew County (ERC), acts as a way to support entrepreneurs wishing to start, expand or purchase a business in the County of Renfrew and the City of Pembroke. Organizers from the group say this spring several motivated entrepreneurs embarked on a journey of business development with eight participants successfully earning a combined total of $28,000 in grant awards.

Program organizers with congratulations to:

- Adrienne Brown of Moth and Moon Tattoo (Chalk River)

- Ben MacMurchy of BM Audioworks (Renfrew)

- Yvonne Nobbs of Highlands Outfitters (Combermere)

- Karen Ramsden of Bake My Day Bakery (Renfrew)

- Tammy Reimer of Valley Angels (Wilno)

- Kathryn Stuart of Northern Viking Farm (Eganville)

- Michelle Tierney of Mackie's Golden Meals (Golden Lake)

- Divya Vivekanandan of Nala's Kitchen (Killaloe)

The program has proven to be valuable for entrepreneurs with new business ideas and for owners of businesses that have been operating for five years or less. Starter Company Plus provides three months of business coaching, business plan and cash flow projection development, mentoring and instruction from staff and professional trainers, in addition to information sessions with insurance, legal and accounting professionals. At the end of the Starter Company Plus program there is an opportunity for participants to compete, by pitching their business plan, for a grant of up to $4,000 to be applied to their business operations.

"I am so much more prepared to start a business thanks to this amazing, well-organized team of teachers," states Tammy Reimer, Founder of Valley Angels.

"The Starter Company Plus program is designed to support new and start-up entrepreneurs on their business journey," says Heather Inwood-Montrose, Small Business Advisor with Enterprise Renfrew County. "Through a combination of coaching, training and mentorship, as well as the potential for financial support, participants are provided with the tools and resources to be successful."

Enterprise Renfrew County is hosting two information sessions for entrepreneurs wishing to participate in the 2023 autumn intake of the Starter Company Plus program, which is funded by the Government of Ontario. Interested entrepreneurs may contact Heather Inwood-Montrose, Small Business Advisor, at HInwoodMontrose@countyofrenfrew.on.ca, to book an appointment to discuss their business idea and obtain an invite to register for an information session. Additionally, entrepreneurs are encouraged to follow Enterprise Renfrew County on Facebook and Instagram and watch for posts with the registration link. Participants must attend one information session to obtain an application to the program. Options are either Tuesday, August 15th from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. or Thursday, August 17 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. via Zoom.

At the end of the information session when participants are familiar with the Starter Company Plus program requirements, benefits and timelines, they will be invited to apply to the program. The deadline for applications for the 2023 autumn intake is Friday, August 25, 2023. Starter Company Plus is a highly competitive program with limited spaces available.

