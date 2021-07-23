State of Emergency lifted in United Counties of Leeds and Grenville
The COVID-19 State of Emergency in the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville has been lifted.
The Warden for the counties, Roger Haley, informed council of the decision Thursday.
Haley cites the number of residents fully vaccinated in the region, the number of people in hospital in the region, and the impending opening of the border to American visitors.
