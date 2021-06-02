Stay-at-home order ends in Ontario but most other public health restrictions remain

Ontario's stay-at-home order lifts today, but most other public health measures are staying in place.

The order enacted in April asked residents to only leave home for reasons deemed essential like exercise, grocery shopping or seeking health care.

As of today, that rule is no longer in effect.

But other measures like the five-person limit on outdoor gatherings and restrictions on in-person retail and other businesses remain.

The province is aiming to start reopening the economy later this month with looser rules on businesses and outdoor activities.

Officials say the pandemic situation is improving but it's not time to lift restrictions.



This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 2, 2021.