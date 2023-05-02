Stay cool in the heat with tips for National Summer Safety Week

Though the seasonal warmth of summer isn't yet being felt everywhere in the country, Canada's Safety Council says there's no better time to become acquainted, or re-acquainted, with tips to keep safe during the summer months.

National Summer Safety Week is May 1st to 7th and the Canada Safety Council is calling attention to two potentially fatal summer safety concerns, with risks that can have serious consequences if left unaddressed.

Heat-related illnesses, including heat exhaustion and heat stroke, are silent killers, claims the Safety Council. They say according to the BC Coroners Service, an estimated 619 heat-related fatalities occurred in summer 2021 in British Columbia alone, the result of what is now known as the western heat dome, which is currently the deadliest weather event in Canada.

As temperatures rise, and even more so in the context of the steady increase climate change continues to bring to normal temperatures, the Council says it is essential to take precautions to stay cool and hydrated. This includes avoiding outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day, wearing lightweight and loose-fitting clothing, and drinking plenty of water.

The second summer safety issue of note is the risk of water-related injuries, particularly among children. The Safety Council says drowning is a substantial cause of death in Canada, with the Lifesaving Society of Canada reporting approximately 460 people fatally drowning every year. They add that many of these incidents occur in lakes or ponds (34%), rivers (29%) and pools (9%).

Additionally, more than 9 in 10 drownings involving children occur during absent or distracted supervision. The Safety Council says parents and guardians should always supervise children near the water with undivided attention, ensuring that they have appropriate flotation devices. In public swimming areas, they should ensure the presence of a trained lifeguard.

To conclude, the Safety Council say that by staying aware of these important summer safety issues, Canadians can enjoy a safe and enjoyable summer. They also encourage people to learn more about these risks this National Summer Safety Week and remember that safety should always be a top priority.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray