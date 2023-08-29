STEO and local school bus companies reach tentative 4-year student transport agreement

Student Transportation of Eastern Ontario (STEO) and area school bus companies have reached a tentative agreement to provide student transportation services.

Calling this a positive sign, STEO says there is now greater optimism that on the first day of school, more than 30,000 students and their families will be able to count on having a safe and reliable ride to school.

This tentative four-year agreement aims to provide both STEO and the school bus companies with better long-term certainty, and more importantly, offer students and their families the comfort of knowing that transportation services have been secured for the next four years.

Further details on accessing transportation information will be shared with students and families once the tentative agreement has been accepted and school bus routes have been finalized.

Both STEO and the school bus companies say they would like to thank students and families for their patience during these discussions and hope that everyone can enjoy the last week of summer vacation, knowing that school buses will be running when it’s time for kids to go back to class.

Frank Healey, President of Healy Transportation and spokesperson for the Eastern Ontario Bus Operators Association (EOBOA) says "This has been a long process, but I know our drivers will be happy they will be out on the first day of school, greeting familiar faces and playing such an important role for kids across our communities. I want to thank STEO for continuing to work with us to reach an agreement, and I look forward to another four years of working together for students and their families."

The GM/CAO of Student Transportation of Eastern Ontario (STEO), Janet Murray commented "We are delighted to have reached an agreement with the school bus companies and to continue the positive relationships we have built over many years, for the foreseeable future. Throughout this process, I know the school bus companies, our team, and the school boards have done everything possible to prioritize the needs of students and their families, and I am thrilled to be able to share this news with the families we serve."

Wiht files by CFRA's Connor Ray