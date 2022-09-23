Still time to register for Emergency Services Race in Renfrew, Ont.

The County of Renfrew is hosting its second Emergency Services Race this Sunday, September 25 at Ma-Te-Way Park.

The family-friendly allows community members to walk, run, or cycle while raising funds for the Phoenix Centre for Children and Families. All proceeds from the race will be donated.

The race hopes to bring community members to get active, which contributes to overall health and wellness.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. as the event features a youth race at 9:30 a.m. Kids under 16 can join for free. There will be a one-kilometre loop set up for them, or they can join into one of the other races. There is also a 20-kilometre bike at 10:15 a.m., 10-kilometre walk/run at 10:20 a.m. and a five-kilometre walk/run at 10:25 a.m. A free lunch will also be provided beginning at 11 a.m.

The run is being put on by the Renfrew Paramedic Service and members have been working hard behind the scenes to ensure a successful event.

"We are excited to bring together first responders, health-care professionals and our community partners to promote a healthy lifestyle and support the outstanding work of the Phoenix Centre," said Chief Michael Nolan, County of Renfrew Paramedic Service.

"We are so pleased the County of Renfrew Paramedic Service has chosen to assist the Phoenix Centre through the Emergency Services Race," said Sue Kennedy, executive director, Phoenix Centre for Children and Families. "Funds received from this event will go to support the children and families with complex mental health needs at our agency. Thank you for supporting our work and helping us make a positive difference in people's lives."

The registration deadline for the Emergency Services Race has been extended to September 24.

To register visit the Paramedic Service website and use promo code "ESRACE2022" for a discounted rate.

