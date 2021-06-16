Stolen catalytic converter in Edwardsburgh Cardinal Township

Grenville County OPP is investigating a report of a stolen catalytic converter.

OPP say they received the complaint on June 14th reporting the stolen catalytic converter from a vehicle parked at a county-owned parking lot on County Rd. 21 in Edwardsburgh Cardinal Township.

The complainant reported to police that the theft occured between June 11th and June 13th.

Grenville County OPP are asking anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area to notify them at 1-888-310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-(TIPS) 8477 or submit your tip online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.