Stolen truck recovered with help from tracker inside the vehicle

Ontario Provincial Police in Central Hasting says they have recovered a stolen vehicle. Police say that they received a call about the theft around 9:10 a.m. on March 1st, 2023. The owner of the truck informed police that they were tracking the car travelling into the Central Hastings area.

Responding officers were able to intercept the vehicle and arrested the driver, 37-year-old Hollie Johnston from Kingston. They are facing the following charges:

- Possession of Stolen Property - Over $5000

- Possess Automobile Master Key

- Drive while under Suspension

Police say the accused was released on an Undertaking with a first appearance scheduled on March 30, 2023, at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray