Stolen vehicle and break and enter in Central Frontenac Township

Ontario Provincial Police have made an arrest in connection with a stolen vehicle and a break and enter.

On Monday, at approximately 3:50 a.m. officers responded to a single-vehicle collison on Rd. 38 in Central Frontenac Township.

Prior to police arriving, officers say the driver left the area.

Later, just before 5 a.m, police were dispatched to a break and enter and theft of a vehicle from a nearby home.

Shortly after that, officers responded to another single-vehicle collision, this time on County Rd. 41 in Greater Napanee, Ont. with the vehicle matching the description of the stolen vehicle.

Police were able to arrest the driver.

43-year-old Joseph Badour faces the following charges:

Theft of Motor Vehicle CC 333.1

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 CC 354(1)(a)

Break, Enter a dwelling house with intent to commit indictable offence CC 348(1)(a)

Fail to Comply with Probation Order, CC 733.1(1) X2

Unauthorized Possession of Weapon CC 91(2)

Driving while under suspension HTA 53(1)

Fail to remain HTA 200(1)(a) X2

Badour was scheduled to appear at an Ontario Court of Justice of Kingston on Monday.