Stolen vehicle and break and enter in Central Frontenac Township
Ontario Provincial Police have made an arrest in connection with a stolen vehicle and a break and enter.
On Monday, at approximately 3:50 a.m. officers responded to a single-vehicle collison on Rd. 38 in Central Frontenac Township.
Prior to police arriving, officers say the driver left the area.
Later, just before 5 a.m, police were dispatched to a break and enter and theft of a vehicle from a nearby home.
Shortly after that, officers responded to another single-vehicle collision, this time on County Rd. 41 in Greater Napanee, Ont. with the vehicle matching the description of the stolen vehicle.
Police were able to arrest the driver.
43-year-old Joseph Badour faces the following charges:
- Theft of Motor Vehicle CC 333.1
- Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 CC 354(1)(a)
- Break, Enter a dwelling house with intent to commit indictable offence CC 348(1)(a)
- Fail to Comply with Probation Order, CC 733.1(1) X2
- Unauthorized Possession of Weapon CC 91(2)
- Driving while under suspension HTA 53(1)
- Fail to remain HTA 200(1)(a) X2
Badour was scheduled to appear at an Ontario Court of Justice of Kingston on Monday.