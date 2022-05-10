iHeartRadio
Stolen vehicle and break and enter in Central Frontenac Township

Police provinciale Ontario (CFRA)

Ontario Provincial Police have made an arrest in connection with a stolen vehicle and a break and enter. 

On Monday, at approximately 3:50 a.m. officers responded to a single-vehicle collison on Rd. 38 in Central Frontenac Township. 

Prior to police arriving, officers say the driver left the area. 

Later, just before 5 a.m, police were dispatched to a break and enter and theft of a vehicle from a nearby home. 

Shortly after that, officers responded to another single-vehicle collision, this time on County Rd. 41 in Greater Napanee, Ont. with the vehicle matching the description of the stolen vehicle. 

Police were able to arrest the driver.

43-year-old Joseph Badour faces the following charges: 

  • Theft of Motor Vehicle CC 333.1
  • Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 CC 354(1)(a)
  • Break, Enter a dwelling house with intent to commit indictable offence CC 348(1)(a)
  • Fail to Comply with Probation Order, CC 733.1(1) X2
  • Unauthorized Possession of Weapon CC 91(2)
  • Driving while under suspension HTA 53(1)
  • Fail to remain HTA 200(1)(a) X2

Badour was scheduled to appear at an Ontario Court of Justice of Kingston on Monday. 

