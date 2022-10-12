Stolen vehicle found in South Glengarry

Police in South Glengarry arrested and charged a driver in a stolen vehicle.

Just after 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 8, Police tried stopping a vehicle on Hwy. 401 just outside the township, but the vehicle refused to stop.

Police later spotted the vehicle parked and unoccupied, and after a short search, police found the driver and arrested him.

30-year-old Jimmy Antonio Palacios is facing 1 charge of dangerous driving, Avoiding Police, possession of stolen property, and failure to adhere to probation.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 12, 2022.

-With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink