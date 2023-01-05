Stolen vehicle found unoccupied following Police pursuit

Brockville Police have recovered a stolen vechile following a brief pursuit. The incident took place on January 4th, 2023 at about 4:05 a.m. a member of the Brockville Police Service observed a motor vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed on Centennial Road.

Police attempted to stop the motor vehicle, but were unsuccessful as the driver failed to stop for police. The vehicle was recovered a short time later, unoccupied in the area of Kensington Pkwy.

The investigation by officers revealed that the motor vehicle had been stolen earlier from a residence on Borden Cres. The investigation is ongoing, anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact Brockville Police.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray