Stolen vehicle from Ottawa located in Laurentian Valley Township

OPP

Upper Ottawa Valley OPP say they have located and stopped a stolen vehicle in Laurentian Valley Township. 

OPP say on Sunday at around 1:00 a.m, officers located a stolen vehicle from Ottawa on Highway 17 near Whitewater Rd.

The driver was the lone person in the car and was taken into custody and further tested by a Drug Recognition Expert officer. 

Police say as a result of an investigation, 40-year-old Jude Maxwell Tillery of Ottawa has been charged with the following:

  • Operation while impaired - drugs
  • Obstruct police
  • Failure or refusal to comply with demand
  • Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000
  • Mischief under $5000
  • Failure to comply with undertaking
  • Possession of credit card obtained by crime
  • Use of credit card obtained by crime
  • Speeding
  • Drive motor vehicle - no licence

Tillery is expected to appear in court on May 21st. 

