Stolen vehicle from Ottawa located in Laurentian Valley Township

Upper Ottawa Valley OPP say they have located and stopped a stolen vehicle in Laurentian Valley Township.

OPP say on Sunday at around 1:00 a.m, officers located a stolen vehicle from Ottawa on Highway 17 near Whitewater Rd.

The driver was the lone person in the car and was taken into custody and further tested by a Drug Recognition Expert officer.

Police say as a result of an investigation, 40-year-old Jude Maxwell Tillery of Ottawa has been charged with the following:

Operation while impaired - drugs

Obstruct police

Failure or refusal to comply with demand

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000

Mischief under $5000

Failure to comply with undertaking

Possession of credit card obtained by crime

Use of credit card obtained by crime

Speeding

Drive motor vehicle - no licence

Tillery is expected to appear in court on May 21st.