Stolen vehicle from Ottawa located in Laurentian Valley Township
Upper Ottawa Valley OPP say they have located and stopped a stolen vehicle in Laurentian Valley Township.
OPP say on Sunday at around 1:00 a.m, officers located a stolen vehicle from Ottawa on Highway 17 near Whitewater Rd.
The driver was the lone person in the car and was taken into custody and further tested by a Drug Recognition Expert officer.
Police say as a result of an investigation, 40-year-old Jude Maxwell Tillery of Ottawa has been charged with the following:
- Operation while impaired - drugs
- Obstruct police
- Failure or refusal to comply with demand
- Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000
- Mischief under $5000
- Failure to comply with undertaking
- Possession of credit card obtained by crime
- Use of credit card obtained by crime
- Speeding
- Drive motor vehicle - no licence
Tillery is expected to appear in court on May 21st.