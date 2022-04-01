Stolen vehicle involved in series of crimes across Lanark, Leeds and Grenville: OPP

The Leeds County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police have arrested two people in connection to a series of crimes across the area.

A business on Towline Rd. West in Carleton Place, Ont informed OPP that a commercial vehicle used for deliveries was stolen on March 28th.

Three other businesses in Elgin, Ont, Portland, Ont, and Westport, Ont. also reported break-ins and thefts believed to be linked to the stolen vehicle.

The Lanark, Leeds and Grenville Community Street Crime Unit, Lanark County OPP, Smiths Falls Police Service and the Canada Post Postal inspectors are assisting with the investigation.

A search warrant was executed on Lombard St. in Smiths Falls, Ont and two people were arrested.

35-year-old Amanda Billings and 32-year-old Lucas Young, both from Smiths Falls, were charged with the following:

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000, Criminal Code (CC) 354(1)(a)

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000, CC 354(1)(a)

Both were released at a bail hearing and are scheduled to appear in a Brockville court at a later date.

An arrest warrant has also been issued for 23-year-old Darren Westlake from Carleton Place, Ont.

Westlake faces the following charges:

Theft over $5000 of a motor vehicle, CC 334(a)

Break and Enter a place, commit indictable offence, CC 348(1)(b) - three counts

Theft from mail, sent by post, CC 356(1)(a)(i) - three counts

Theft from mail, a key used by Canada Post, CC 356(a)(a)(iii) - three counts

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122. Those who would like to remain anonymous are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477 (TIPS).