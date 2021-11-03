iHeartRadio
Stolen vehicle located in Pembroke

Police provinciale Ontario (CFRA)

Ontario Provincial Police were able to locate a stolen vehicle in the City of Pembroke. 

The Upper Ottawa Valley Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle on Front St. in Pembroke on Tuesday at around 1:30 a.m. 

Police say the vehicle had been reported stolen in Ottawa, and the driver was arrested on scene. 

Drugs were also seized during the investigation. 

A 24 year-old from Pembroke was charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and possession of cocaine. 

