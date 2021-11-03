Stolen vehicle located in Pembroke

Ontario Provincial Police were able to locate a stolen vehicle in the City of Pembroke.

The Upper Ottawa Valley Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle on Front St. in Pembroke on Tuesday at around 1:30 a.m.

Police say the vehicle had been reported stolen in Ottawa, and the driver was arrested on scene.

Drugs were also seized during the investigation.

A 24 year-old from Pembroke was charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and possession of cocaine.