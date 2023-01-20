Stolen vehicle located in Pembroke one day after stolen, driver arrested

The Pembroke Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), assisted the East Region Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) in locating a stolen vehicle and arresting the driver. Police say on January 17th, 2023, a motor vehicle was stolen from a residence on Bank Street in the Town of Renfrew. The stolen vehicle was then reported to the police.

CSCU members and Pembroke OPP officers then located the vehicle in the Town of Pembroke on January 18th, 2023. The driver of the stolen vehicle attempted to evade police but was arrested a short time later.

As a result of the investigation, 21-year-old Aidan O'Ryan from Renfrew was charged with the following offences:

- Dangerous operation

- Fail to comply with probation order

- Flight from police

- Possession property obtained by crime over $5000

- Possession property obtained by crime under $5000

- Theft over $5000 of a motor vehicle

- Use of credit card

OPP says the accused was held for bail.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray