Stolen vehicle located unoccupied after fleeing police on Centennial Road

Police have recovered a stolen vehicle after the driver initially fled from police. Brockville Police Service report that on January 4th, 2023, around 4:05 a.m. a member of the Police Service observed a motor vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed on Centennial Road.

Police say that they then attempted to stop the motor vehicle, but were initially unsuccessful. Officers report that the driver failed to stop for police when pursued.

However, officers were able to recover the vehicle a short time later in the area of Kensington Parkway. Officers located the car and report that it was unoccupied. The following investigation revealed that the motor vehicle had been stolen earlier from a residence on Borden Cres. The investigation into the theft and the individuals involved is ongoing.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray