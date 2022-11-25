Stolen vehicle recovered after fleeing police and crashing in mall parking lot

Officers from the Quinte West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged one person after locating a stolen vehicle that failed to stop for Police. The incident took place on November 24th, 2022 when officers were alerted to the report of a stolen vehicle in Milton overnight.

The stolen vehicle was described as a 2022 white Dodge Durango. At approximately 12:00 p.m. Quinte West OPP officers observed a similar vehicle travelling eastbound on Highway 401 and attempted to stop the vehicle after it exited at Wallbridge Loyalist Road. The suspect vehicle allegedly failed to stop for Police, struck a cruiser, and continued southbound on Wallbridge Loyalist Road. For public safety reasons, Police did not pursue the vehicle.

A short time later, witnesses reported that a similar vehicle was involved in a collision in the parking lot of the Quinte Mall. Witnesses observed the driver of the vehicle flee the scene on foot. Officers from Belleville helped OPP in the pursuit and they were able to locate the suspect a short time later near Highway 401. 23-year-old Youry Durogene, from Montreal, was arrested, he faces the following charges:

- Theft of a Motor Vehicle

- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

- Flight from Peace Officer

- Dangerous Operation

- Possession of Break-In Instruments

The accused was held in custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville on November 25, 2022.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray