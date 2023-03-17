Stolen vehicle recovered during traffic stop in Perth, Ont.

The Lanark County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), has charged one person after a traffic stop recovered a stolen vehicle. OPP say on March 15th, 2023 at about 10:00 p.m. officers attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic-related offence on Highway 7 in Drummond-North Elmsley Township.

Police say the lone occupant of the vehicle fled the scene on foot. Not long after, officers were able to locate and arrested the individual. Investigation revealed that the vehicle had been stolen and the driver was prohibited from driving.

As a result, the 40-year-old driver Brian Riley from Bastard-South Burgess Township is charged with the following offences:

- Theft of motor vehicle over $5000

- Operation while prohibited - two counts

- Failing to comply with a release order - three counts

Police say the accused was held in custody.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray